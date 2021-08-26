Primary Color: Grey Weight: 2.37lbs Age: 0yrs 0mths 10wks Animal has been Neutered View on PetFinder
Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a UNL fraternity house Tuesday evening, rhythmically chanting "kick him out" at a fraternity member who was accused of rape.
Beginning Thursday, masks will be required countywide in most indoor settings.
Scott Frost was unusually short with answers. Meanwhile, a description of the team's offensive identity will be downright thrilling for some fans.
More drama for Nebraska? It's par for the course. It makes you wonder if the Husker football program will ever crawl from the muck.
The incorrect counts for some of the state's smallest towns weren't a mistake.
Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL was suspending operations of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity -- better known as Fiji -- a day after protesters descended on the Greek house following a rape allegation made against a fraternity member.
We came up with 12 especially loud Nebraska home games based largely on feedback from Husker fans. Enjoy the memories.
The store at 8700 Andermatt Drive will be turned into a mini fulfillment center.
“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon said.
Garth Brooks came, saw and conquered Memorial Stadium Saturday, delivering the biggest entertainment event in Lincoln with the largest tickete…
