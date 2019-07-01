German settlers from New York found looking for new beginnings following the bank panic of 1857 discovered abundant cheap land along the Missouri River a few miles upriver of the town of Rulo.
They laid out a town on the site, which was chartered by the Territorial Legislature in 1860, and named it Arago, after a French astronomer. That year's census reported 163 residents. But Arago exploded in the years that followed.
By 1862, it had absorbed the adjacent settlement of St. Stephens and began flourishing as a steamboat hub, owing to its proximity to the river. Within a few years, its population had grown to more than 1,500.
As local historian Jim McKee wrote about Arago for the Journal Star in 2011: "The city's businesses at that point included four saloons, two hotels, five general stores, three blacksmiths, a whiskey distillery, the Southeastern Nebraskan newspaper, a brewery, brickyard, huge pork canning plant, an opera house, numerous small businesses and a 'jolly, good-natured population.'"
Just as quickly as it boomed, however, Arago went bust.
A cholera outbreak in 1866 was the first blow, followed by a railroad's decision to locate on the opposite side of the Missouri River. From there, the river that served as its lifeblood began eroding its shoreline and later washed away the site. By 1870, the population had dropped to 374.
The settlement later moved several miles inland and took the name Fargo, after the Wells Fargo wagon. By 1913, however, even the renamed post office closed, spelling the town's death blow. Only a small cemetery remains at the inland site.