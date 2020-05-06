April jobs data to show epic losses and soaring unemployment

“As I watch the numbers, it’s like OK, are we going to make it back by the end of May?" Egert asked. "Is it going to be the first of June? Is it going to be mid-June?”

She is receiving the extra $600 in unemployment included in the government's relief package but still wants to return.

“I’ve got diabetics out there that haven’t had their teeth cleaned,” Egert said. “They come every four months, and I’m thinking they’re going to be a mess."

Even as the unemployment rate reaches dizzying heights, it will likely be held down by several factors. The Labor Department counts people as unemployed only if they're actively searching for work. Yet many laid-off workers may be discouraged from looking for a new job given that so many non-essential businesses are closed. Others may stay home to protect their health. Still others may feel they have to stay with children who are home from school.