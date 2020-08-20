Apple becomes $2 trillion tech titan

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple, a tech titan with a reputation for cutting-edge and user-friendly innovation, on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to power to a market value of $2 trillion — although a late slump in the stock markets left it just below the milestone.
The iPhone maker climbed to the jaw-dropping summit of $2 trillion in market valuation in intraday trades almost exactly two years after it achieved a market cap of $1 trillion on Aug. 4, 2018. It was also the first U.S. public company to reach $1 trillion in market value.
“It’s a stunning achievement for Apple,” said Tim Bajarin, principal analyst with Cambell-based Creative Strategies, which tracks the tech sector.
Ultimately, Apple closed at $1.98 trillion in market value.
Making the accomplishment even more dramatic, in Bajarin’s view, is that Apple has managed to steadily capture higher profits and sales, as well as propel its stock price and value to record heights, even under the two different tenures of top bosses Steve Jobs and Tim Cook.
“There’s no question that Steve Jobs had the vision for Apple,” Bajarin said. “But it is becoming clearer that Tim Cook was the one who accelerated the execution of the Steve Jobs vision and then amplified it since he took over.”
After Apple became a trillion-dollar company, Google owner Alphabet, e-commerce giant Amazon, and software behemoth Microsoft all charged past the $1 trillion market value milestone.
Cupertino-based Apple’s profits and sales — along with those of a number of other tech titans — have chugged higher despite the economic woes unleashed by the coronavirus.
“We’re working hard to get more iPads and Macs into customers’ hands as quickly as possible, recognizing how integral they have become to working and learning from home, providing entertainment, and staying connected with loved ones,” Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive officer, said during a conference call on July 31 to discuss the company’s recent financial results.
Government-ordered shutdowns of businesses and large organizations have helped to dislocate social gatherings, shove people into isolated circumstances, and bolster technologies that help connect individuals at a distance.
“Customer response to our new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro launches has been extremely strong,” Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer, said during the conference call. “Both Mac and iPad are extremely relevant products in the new working and learning environments.”
It was only a few months ago, in March, that conventional wisdom on Wall Street believed the coronavirus would bludgeon Apple because the company relied greatly on supplies and components based in China.
After falling below $1 trillion benchmark in market value in March, Apple’s shares roared back. The company’s value buoyed when it became evident that the coronavirus would actually become a benefit as people used new kinds of technologies for communications and collaboration at a distance.
That same perception bolstered tech companies large and small.
On Wednesday, market values at the closing bell for the most valuable U.S. public companies were Amazon $1.63 trillion, Microsoft $1.59 trillion, Google owner Alphabet $1.05 trillion, and Facebook $748 billion.
Plus, in Apple’s particular case, the company’s reputation for creating “insanely great” products, as Jobs himself once put it, has helped to spur sales and investor support.
“Apple creates great products that people want and then they offer great service,” Bajarin said. “They have an extremely well-thought-out and well-executed strategy.”
