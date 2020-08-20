Apple becomes $2 trillion tech titan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple, a tech titan with a reputation for cutting-edge and user-friendly innovation, on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to power to a market value of $2 trillion — although a late slump in the stock markets left it just below the milestone.

The iPhone maker climbed to the jaw-dropping summit of $2 trillion in market valuation in intraday trades almost exactly two years after it achieved a market cap of $1 trillion on Aug. 4, 2018. It was also the first U.S. public company to reach $1 trillion in market value.

“It’s a stunning achievement for Apple,” said Tim Bajarin, principal analyst with Cambell-based Creative Strategies, which tracks the tech sector.

Ultimately, Apple closed at $1.98 trillion in market value.

Making the accomplishment even more dramatic, in Bajarin’s view, is that Apple has managed to steadily capture higher profits and sales, as well as propel its stock price and value to record heights, even under the two different tenures of top bosses Steve Jobs and Tim Cook.

“There’s no question that Steve Jobs had the vision for Apple,” Bajarin said. “But it is becoming clearer that Tim Cook was the one who accelerated the execution of the Steve Jobs vision and then amplified it since he took over.”