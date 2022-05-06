Apollo’s eyes are filled with stories and love. Apollo would love to have a nice farm porch to greet all... View on PetFinder
After 30-plus years at the Lincoln Journal Star, including the past 15 as a columnist, Steven M. Sipple is moving on to a new position elsewhere.
The NCAA released a list of penalties stemming from its investigation into the Huskers' improper usage of a special teams analyst in 2020.
"They were so attentive about every little aspect of the program," Ochana Daniels said of the family's April 7-9 visit to Nebraska's campus. "I mean, the entire staff met us and I was like, 'Wow, this is totally different than any official or unofficial visit we've ever had.'" NU's work obviously paid off handsomely.
The state said the killing was first-degree murder. That Barnes kicked his way into the house, just as he'd threatened to do in texts later deleted, after she told him their relationship was over and not to come home.
In a wide-ranging speech that lasted about 25 minutes, Charles Herbster said he was ready to "take back Nebraska" from elites entrenched in the state's political leadership.
In the wake of Nebraska landing former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis, former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew announced he will play for the Huskers in 2022.
Pechous Upholstering, which was founded in 1897 in Lincoln, is no longer in business.
The winners will be announced at an awards celebration on June 16 at Haymarket Park.
The Lincoln property owner awoke to a knock on her door in the hours after the March 19 fire, which investigators initially ruled an accidental electrical fire. Immediately, she suspected that assessment was wrong.
As forecasters monitored the likelihood of severe weather developing, Charles Herbster said he was in contact with Donald Trump, who along with the former president’s pilots and the weather service decided to postpone his appearance.
