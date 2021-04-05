Yellen calls for minimum global corporate income tax

Yellen’s remarks essentially serve as an endorsement of negotiations that have been underway at the 37-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for roughly two years, said Alan Auerbach, an economist at the University of California at Berkeley.

Biden's U.S. corporate tax proposal includes an increase to the U.S. minimum tax that was included in Trump's tax law, from 10.5% to 21%. One focus of the OECD talks is whether other countries will adopt similar minimums. Biden's corporate tax measure would also penalize other countries without a minimum corporate tax by more heavily taxing their subsidiaries in the U.S.

Auerbach said that the OECD has helped foster other agreements around issues such as bank secrecy.

“There is precedent for this sort of thing,” Auerbach said. “But this would be a big deal because it would get countries to coordinate their tax systems in ways they haven’t before.”

Also on Monday, Biden said he is “not at all” concerned that a higher corporate tax rate would cause some U.S. companies to relocate overseas, though Yellen's proposed global minimum corporate tax is intended to prevent that from happening.

“There's no evidence to that ... that's bizarre,” Biden said in response to a question from reporters.