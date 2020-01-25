Travel: Fires take toll on Australian tourism

"The global media coverage of fires in the countryside and smoke in the cities encouraged some people to delay or decide not to visit us this year," he said. "We'll definitely be down this year compared with last year."

Major tourism markets of New Zealand, the U.S. and U.K. raised travel warnings for Australia and the blazes forced a pause to a new international tourism advertising campaign led by pop star Kylie Minogue. The Australian Open tennis tournament has also been under scrutiny with practice sessions canceled in Melbourne over air-quality concerns for players.

The fallout from tourism cancellations has been magnified outside of the cities. "It's like a ghost town around here," according to Coralie Bell, tourism manager from the South Coast of New South Wales that is about three hours from Sydney, despite most of the tourism infrastructure unharmed by the fires.

"This is our peak time of year and it's essential to a lot of businesses to do well now in order to remain viable through the cooler months. If we don't get tourists soon, some are worrying they won't make it to the winter," Bell said.

The South Coast predominantly attracts tourism from Sydney and Canberra, though it is seeing increased numbers of Chinese visitors.