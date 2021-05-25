Stocks give up an early gain and end lower on Wall Street

Wall Street capped a listless day of trading Tuesday with a modest pullback for the major U.S. stock indexes, giving back some of the market's gains after a solid start to the week.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. Financial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the decline. Technology and communication stocks eked out gains, as did big retailers, cruise lines and other companies that rely on consumer spending.

Homebuilders were among the biggest gainers following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. D.R. Horton rose 2.3% and Toll Brothers gained 2.4%. KB Home rose 3.3% after also reporting that orders have so far more than doubled during the second quarter.

Investors continue to weigh the economic recovery’s progress against lingering concerns about inflation.

“Of course they’re still elevated, but fears of inflation seem to have come off the boil a little bit here,” said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer at Northern Trust Wealth Management.