Sanderson Farms sold for $4.5B
  Updated
Chickens stand in their cages at a farm near Stuart, Iowa, in 2009. Cargill and Continental Grain are teaming up in a joint venture to buy Sanderson Farms in a deal worth $4.53 billion as demand for chicken continues to rise. The companies will pay $203 per share in cash. Cargill and Continental Grain plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

With the price of chicken soaring, the third-largest poultry producer in the U.S. is being bought for $4.53 billion.

Cargill and Continental Grain have formed a joint venture to acquire Sanderson Farms, paying $203 per share in cash for a company that last year processed more than 4.8 billion pounds of meat.

The companies plan to combine Sanderson Farms with Wayne Farms, a Continental Grain subsidiary, to form a new, privately held poultry business. Operations will include poultry processing plants and prepared foods plants across Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas.

