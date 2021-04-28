Oil pipeline disputes raise tensions between U.S. and Canada

Now comes Line 5, which few Americans outside the Great Lakes region may know about. But it's a priority for Canada, the world’s fourth-largest producer and third-largest exporter of oil.

“The Canadians are likely to make this their big issue,” said Christopher Sands, director of the Canada Institute at the Wilson Center, a global policy think tank in Washington, D.C. “This is one where I don't think (Trudeau) can afford to back down.”

While the Keystone project was halted in early construction, Line 5 has transported Canadian oil since 1953. More than half of Ontario's supply passes through it, according to Enbridge. It exits Michigan at the border city of Sarnia, Ontario, and connects with another line that provides two-thirds of crude used in Quebec for gasoline, home heating oil and other products.

“It's an energy lifeline for Canada,” said Mike Fernandez, an Enbridge senior vice president.

Enbridge and its supporters in industry and labor say the pipeline also benefits the U.S. Midwest. It carries oil for jet fuel and gasoline, as well as natural gas liquids made into propane.

Critics say most economic benefits go to Canada, while Michigan risks a rupture that could foul hundreds of miles of waters.