Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5

NEW YORK — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, has picked a date to step down as CEO.

He said Wednesday that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5.

Jassy currently runs the company’s cloud-computing business. Bezos said it was exactly 27 years ago in 1994 on that date when Amazon was incorporated.

Seattle-based Amazon first announced that Bezos was stepping down as CEO in February, but didn’t provide a specific date. Bezos won’t be going far: He will become executive chair of the company and focus on new products and initiatives.

