TV Q&A: 'Yellowstone' coming back for season 5

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Season four of “Yellowstone” ended with some open items. Will there be a season five?

A: Absolutely. Executive producer David Glasser recently told Variety that the huge hit will probably begin production of the new season in May, with episodes to air in the fall. “I think the show is still maturing, and there’s still a lot of story to tell. I know with Taylor (Sheridan, the showrunner), he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into season five of ‘Yellowstone’ now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about.”

Q: I am a big fan of the new CBS comedy “Ghosts,” and my favorite character by far is Hetty. She's fantastic! I know I recognize the actress from somewhere, but I've been having difficulty placing her. Do you have any information on her?