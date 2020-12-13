TV Q&A: Will Jennings really replace Alex Trebek?

You have questions — and, with Festivus not far off, some airing of grievances.

Q: I am very sorry to see that Ken Jennings will be the interim host of "Jeopardy!" Ken is smart, but he is also a smart aleck. If they choose him in the end, I will no longer be a "Jeopardy!" fan. They need to get someone who is more professional than Ken and deals with people like Alex Trebek did. Ken has himself on a pedestal and loves it.

A: The challenge of replacing the late, loved Alex Trebek has certainly been a formidable one, and the long-running game show is taking its time with the search, and with telecasts. The most recent schedule includes 10 of Trebek's best episodes airing the weeks of Dec. 21 and 28, and the last of Trebek's newest episodes airing the week of Jan. 4. Guest-hosted shows, which started taping on Nov. 30, will begin airing the week of Jan. 11, with Jennings the first of a planned series of guest hosts.

This should not surprise followers of the program who know Jennings as the greatest "Jeopardy!" winner of all time, as well as a consulting producer on the current season, a special category presenter and all-around "ambassador for the show." He certainly looked as if he was being readied to follow Trebek.