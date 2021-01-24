TV Q&A: Will 'Emily' and 'Anne' be back for more?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Are there going to be more episodes of “Emily in Paris” and “Anne with an E”? I enjoyed both of them on Netflix.

A: “Anne with an E” appears to be done, for somewhat complicated reasons. In 2019, Canada’s CBC – which was a broadcaster of the show – announced it would no longer be making deals with Netflix. Such deals, one executive said, did not benefit Canada’s own TV industry. Not long after that, CBC and Netflix announced that “Anne"’s third season was its last. There have been discussions about reviving the series, but nothing has come of it so far. Still, producers have more than once adapted the original source material, the novel “Anne of Green Gables,” and it is possible that will be visited again.

As for “Emily,” the latest series from “Sex and the City” creator Darren Star, has received an order for a second season. And those of you who were “SATC” fans should know that “And Just Like That,” a revival of “SATC,” is in the works for HBO Max with returning costars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis. (Kim Cattrall will not be back.) Ten episodes are planned with production starting in the spring.