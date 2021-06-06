TV Q&A: 'Wilburn Brothers' ran in country TV heyday

This is one of two broadcast-to-streaming shifts involving CBS and its streaming sibling this season as a way to draw more viewers to Paramount+. The drama “SEAL Team" will start its fifth season this fall with four episodes on CBS, then move the rest of the season exclusively to Paramount+.

Q: Do you know if there will be any more episodes of “One Mississippi” with Tig Notaro?

A: There will not. The comedy was canceled by Amazon in 2018 after two seasons. A Deadline.com source said at the time that Amazon dropped Notaro’s series and two other comedies as “part of a move towards bigger, wider-audience series.”

But Notaro has enough followers of her own to keep working. As The New York Times recently reported, she’s back on “Star Trek: Discovery” for its fourth season, has a special for HBO later this year, is part of two podcasts and is in the cast of the new Zack Snyder film “Army of the Dead,” now on Netflix. In "Army," she replaced actor-comedian Chris D'Elia; after D'Elia was accused of sexual misconduct, Snyder cut his scenes and digitally substituted new work by Notaro.

Q: Any word on when “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” will be returning?

A: Both shows are in CBS’s plans for 2021-22. “Survivor” is set to be in the network’s fall lineup, on Wednesday nights, with competitions in the fall and the spring. “The Amazing Race” will be back but that is “pending its return to production,” the CBS new-season announcement said. In the meantime, “Amazing Race” host Phil Keoghan will be back at the helm of “Tough as Nails” when that show returns in the fall.

Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.

