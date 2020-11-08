TV Q&A: Why was 'Away' canceled?

Q: Can you tell me where the house that Commissioner Frank Reagan lives in on "Blue Bloods" is located in real life?

A: The exteriors are a home in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn. The interiors are a studio set. By the way, "Blue Bloods" has been renewed for another season, although the date for its return has not yet been set.

Q: I hope you can answer this for me because it's been plaguing me for years. Way, way back when "Howdy Doody" first went on the air, the puppet had a different look. Then he was supposedly in some kind of accident and when he re-emerged several weeks (months?) later he was the iteration we know today. There was, as I remember, a great deal of hoopla and anticipation leading up to his return. No one I've ever mentioned this to has any recollection of it, but I know I'm not imagining it. Can you find anything to back this up?

A: When the TV show began in late 1947, the marionette called Howdy Doody did look different. He was designed by Frank Paris who, according to the book "Total Television," left the show early on in a contract dispute with NBC and took his puppet with him. Other designers created a newer Howdy, who was said to have had plastic surgery.