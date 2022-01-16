TV Q&A: Why do reruns end up out of sequence?

Q: Many times, when I'm watching reruns of a particular series, they'll show several episodes in a row. However, most of the time those episodes are not chronological. For example, Season 1, Episode 4 may be followed by a Season 3, Episode 6. Why aren't they shown in their original broadcast sequence?

A: When I am wasting time — I mean, doing research — by watching reruns on some cable channels in the daytime, I will often see episodes run in chronological order, especially when the storyline is a multi-episode one. But that depends on the network and the program. In broadcast and cable, programmers do not always own all the episodes and tend to focus on episodes they know are popular with viewers even if they are out of order, and sometimes put together themed sets of telecasts (for example, one channel airing a sequence of “NCIS” Christmas episodes during the holidays). Streaming services are more likely to have all the episodes available in order and in their entirety, but even there it's not always the case.