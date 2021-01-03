TV Q&A: Why are there so many news networks?

Moving on, here’s another comment about “Jeopardy!” and what it will do now that Alex Trebek has passed away.

Q: I love Ken Jennings. I think that he is the perfect person to get a chance to be the first guest host of Jeopardy. I’m 58 years old and I can’t remember a time in our house that Alex Trebek was not on the TV. I loved him even in his earlier stuff. But I do recall a time way back that Alex was not as universally liked. I remember reading that he was somewhat arrogant. That he was the smartest one in the room, and he let you know it. I believe I saw a transformation of Alex over the years. He matured. He no longer had to say he was the smartest because we already knew it. It poured from his very essence. I see Ken J. cut from the same cloth, maybe.

A: Trebek was careful not to proclaim himself the smartest; he often pointed out that he had the answers written for him, and said in one interview that “I don’t want to … indicate that I know everything when I don’t.” But the task for whoever follows Trebek as host is to do more than say answers. Trebek hoped he was “comforting and reassuring,” the Associated Press once noted. “My job is to provide the atmosphere and assistance to the contestants to get them to perform at their very best. And if I’m successful doing that, I will be perceived as a nice guy.”