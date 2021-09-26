TV Q&A: What makes a TV season a season?

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: How are TV seasons determined? I see some shows say it’s season 34 and I know they haven’t been on that long.
A: It used to be that the calendar determined a prime-time TV show’s season in the U.S. – that it consisted of episodes airing from September to May, when most people were watching TV and the broadcast networks calculated their seasonal results; in the early days of TV that meant 39 episodes.
But these days, with viewing habits fragmented and shows spread across platforms, a season is whatever a show says it is. Depending on variables such as budget and the availability of actors, the number of prime-time episodes can vary from as few as four to about 24 with reruns and hiatuses along the way. (Of course, the numbers are much higher for series running five days a week.)
A long break between telecasts set up by a "mid-season finale" might make it feel like two seasons, but the show will say the episodes before and after the break still make up one season. On the other hand, reality shows may do two competitions during that period and call each competition a season. Thus “Survivor” will start its 41st season on Sept. 22 even though it has been on the air for 21 years.
Q: I just watched the new season of “The Talk.” Do you know what happened to Elaine and Carrie Ann?
A: About a month ago I mentioned that Carrie Ann Inaba had taken a break from the CBS show and her return was not certain. Shortly after that answer ran, Inaba announced she was leaving “The Talk.” (She will still be on "Dancing with the Stars" which was to start a new season on Sept. 20.) Inaba called it an amicable parting in an Instagram post. Then Elaine Welteroth also announced she was leaving the show, reportedly to pursue other projects. The result of those and other changes is a current lineup of Akbar Gbajabiamila (also known for “American Ninja Warrior”), Amanda Kloots (who is also in the new cast of “Dancing with the Stars"), Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood.
As long as we’re talking about talk …
Q: Will “The Real” be returning?
A: The show was to kick off a new season on Sept. 20 with hosts Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love and Jeannie Mai Jenkins. Unlike “The Talk,” which is a network show, “The Real” is in broadcast syndication, which gives stations far more flexibility about what time slot to put it in. In Ohio, where I live, it airs at five different times, depending on which station you are watching. You may want to use the “when it’s on” key on thereal.com to see what’s going on in your area or consult your local listings.
