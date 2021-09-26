TV Q&A: What makes a TV season a season?

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: How are TV seasons determined? I see some shows say it’s season 34 and I know they haven’t been on that long.

A: It used to be that the calendar determined a prime-time TV show’s season in the U.S. – that it consisted of episodes airing from September to May, when most people were watching TV and the broadcast networks calculated their seasonal results; in the early days of TV that meant 39 episodes.

But these days, with viewing habits fragmented and shows spread across platforms, a season is whatever a show says it is. Depending on variables such as budget and the availability of actors, the number of prime-time episodes can vary from as few as four to about 24 with reruns and hiatuses along the way. (Of course, the numbers are much higher for series running five days a week.)

A long break between telecasts set up by a "mid-season finale" might make it feel like two seasons, but the show will say the episodes before and after the break still make up one season. On the other hand, reality shows may do two competitions during that period and call each competition a season. Thus “Survivor” will start its 41st season on Sept. 22 even though it has been on the air for 21 years.