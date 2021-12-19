TV Q&A: What is future for 'New Amsterdam'?

A: First, what you saw recently was not the season finale but what is sometimes called a midseason finale or a winter finale, a dramatic episode leading into a break during the full TV season. “New Amsterdam” is due back on the NBC schedule on Jan. 4 following the season premiere of “This Is Us.” There have been steady rumors that star Ryan Eggold is planning to leave the show, but he will be around when the series resumes. Showrunner David Schulner told this to Cinemablend.com: Max Goodwin (Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) “have their own challenges in London. Just because they're following the joy doesn't mean it's going to be easy. They've got their own challenges … but it's certainly joyous for them. … And unfortunately, we juxtapose that joy in London with what's happening at New Amsterdam, which could not be worse.”