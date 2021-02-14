TV Q&A: What happened to 'Heart of Dixie'?

A: It isn’t. As the answers above and some previous notes in this column have indicated, repeats of classic shows are moving around among broadcast, cable and streaming, leading viewers on merry chases and into new fee structures. “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” for one, now has its seven seasons on Hulu. It is also on Prime Video and on DVD.

Q: Is "A Million Little Things" off the air permanently or delayed?

A: As readers here know, the pandemic has made the current TV season one full of delays, reduced numbers of episodes and general confusion. But popular shows have been finding their way back on the air, and “A Million Little Things” is in that group. The latest news from ABC is new episodes will begin on March 11, a Thursday, and then move to Wednesday nights beginning April 7.

Q: I just finished watching this very enjoyable series, “Messiah,” and was wondering if you have any information about it continuing.

A: It is not. The Netflix thriller was canceled after one season.

Q: I know COVID-19 has screwed up many TV schedules, but do you know when the comedy “The Orville” will be televised again?

A: The space satire, which first aired on Fox, was supposed to return as a Hulu series for its third season in late 2020; that was to give it time to work on what’s been called a complicated and ambitious production. But it also ran into pandemic-related delays, including one in January. In fact, Deadline reported that many studios paused production then “amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections and COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County.” Some of those shows have gotten episodes on the air, some came back but quickly went into reruns, and some are still on the bench. This has, in all, been a TV season like no other and we have had to keep a constant eye on schedules. And that means waiting to see when “The Orville” will be able to return.

