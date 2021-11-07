TV Q&A: What happened to Gibbs' dog on NCIS?

A: Yes. Jesse Spencer, who played Matthew Casey on the series since 2012, decided it was time to move on and said goodbye in the show’s 200th episode. According to The Wrap, Spencer told reporters that “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of network television.” (You may recall his long run on the series “House.”) “I called [showrunner] Derek [Haas] and broke him the news, said I thought it was time to leave the show, and he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there’s some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”