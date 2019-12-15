TV Q&A: What happened to Fox anchor Smith?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Q: What is NBC thinking in canceling "Bluff City Law," arguably the best new drama of last fall's crop of new shows, especially after only airing five episodes? Is there a chance that NBC will re-air it? Could another network pick it up?

A: I wasn't impressed by the legal drama starring Jimmy Smits and stopped watching after a couple of episodes. Other viewers apparently felt the same way. As TVLine reported, the show had lost more than one fourth of its viewers after four airings. And that was even with a big lead-in from "The Voice." TVLine also noted that "Bluff City" kept just 36% of the music competition's audience, "whereas 'Manifest' last fall at this point was enjoying 79%." "Bluff City" is not officially canceled, but its chances of returning -- on NBC or anywhere -- look bad.

Following up on part of that answer ...

Q: What happened to that great program "Manifest"? Is it coming back?

A: Yes. The series will begin its second season on NBC on Jan. 6. The network promises that the stakes will be "higher than ever" on the thriller.

Q: Why do a lot of the network dramas that have come out in recent years drag out the opening credits for so long? There are some that have the opening credits still running 20 minutes into a one-hour show.