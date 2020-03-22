TV Q&A: 'Titanic' revived interest in actress

Q: I thought I knew everything about "Magnum, P.I.," with Tom Selleck but found out how wrong I am. I knew about his being married and his wife Michelle supposedly killed, then her being alive but married to someone else. I thought that was it. Then, watching reruns recently, I saw that Michelle came back with a little girl who turns out to be Magnum's daughter. (She looked just like him.) Then Michelle really got killed and the little girl stayed with Magnum. I would love to know where the story went from there.

A: Not very far. It appears that you saw "Resolutions," the two-part series finale from 1988. It ends with Magnum back in the Navy and finally with a shot of him and his daughter walking on the beach.

Q: What happened to the Chief on the show "Gimme a Break"? He was looking all sickly, then in one episode they held a tribute to him. Was it the character or the actor, Dolph Sweet, who was in a bad way?

A: It was Sweet. Playing the gruff police-chief boss to a housekeeper played by Nell Carter, Sweet died of cancer in May 1985 after four seasons on the series; he also reportedly missed several episodes in the third season because of stomach surgery. When the show came back for its fifth season, the Chief had also died.