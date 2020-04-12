TV Q&A: 'The Good Fight' now on streaming service

Q: I have a question about Ted Bessell, who was Marlo Thomas's boyfriend on "That Girl" and in two delightful episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Is he alive? I certainly hope so.

A: Unfortunately, Bessell died in 1996 from an aortic aneurysm. He was 57. Bessell did have a good career as an actor and a director. Nominated for an Emmy once as an actor on "That Girl," his work directing and producing "The Tracey Ullman Show" led to more nominations, including sharing an "Ullman" win for best variety, music or comedy program in 1989. That said, his career also had a show he called a mistake even while he was acting in it: the 1972 sitcom "Me and the Chimp," which has been ranked among the worst TV shows of all time.

Q: After the year 2000 but before 2004 there was a TV show about a New Orleans police detective. I can't remember the name of the show, but the actor's first name was Tony. The show wasn't on very long, but I thought it was great. I was wondering if this is now available on DVD.