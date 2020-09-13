TV Q&A: 'The Fugitive' has long TV, movie history

Q: There was a remake of the TV show "The Fugitive" about 20 years ago on CBS. It lasted one season. Is the show out on DVD?
A: "The Fugitive" has a long history in TV and movies. The original series starring David Janssen as the wrongly accused Richard Kimble originally aired from 1963 to 1967; the finale, where Kimble was exonerated, set records for TV viewing. Then came the 1993 film, with Harrison Ford as Kimble and Tommy Lee Jones as his pursuer, Samuel Gerard (Gerard had been named Philip in the TV series). Jones won a best supporting actor Oscar for his performance and played Gerard again in the 1998 movie "U.S. Marshals." Then we get to 2000, where Tim Daly was Kimble and Mykelti Williamson was Gerard (once again Philip). The series indeed lasted a single season. And now we have a new "The Fugitive" on streaming service Quibi, with different names but a similar premise, Boyd Holbrook as the fugitive and Kiefer Sutherland in pursuit.
But getting back to your question, the 2000-01 "The Fugitive" is not on an authorized DVD that I know of, nor have I heard of any plans for one.
Q: My husband and I just finished watching Season 3 of "Fargo." Upon finishing I asked my husband if he could explain what the first scene of the first episode had to do with the rest of the story. That was the scene that took place in 1988 in East Berlin. I kept watching for a tie-in the entire time. We rewatched the scene again and still cannot explain its part in the story. Can you help us with that?
A: I can offer the explanation by Jack O'Keeffe of Bustle. Buckle up. "Much like the opening of Season 2, which features a film crew waiting for the arrival of then-actor Ronald Reagan, the opening of Season 3 is a prologue that sets up the themes of the season and features a specific homage to a popular work of fiction," said O'Keeffe. "The Season 2 premiere opens with two people waiting on a film set for Reagan, in reference to Samuel Beckett's 'Waiting for Godot.' Season 3 opens with what appears to be a tribute to ... Franz Kafka's 'The Trial' (which) follows a man as he undergoes a confusing and difficult legal process in an attempt to clear his name. The biggest obstacle? He has no idea what he's done wrong, despite the fact that everyone tells him that he'll most certainly be found guilty of his crimes. The opening scene of Fargo's third season mirrors this (and) ...harkens back to Kafka's classic novel and establishes a theme for the characters throughout the rest of the premiere: they're all trapped."
Q: A few years ago, there was a series in which there was a U.S. Navy ship that roamed the world following a pandemic. The ship was called the Rubin or Raymond James. It had a lab aboard and a female scientist searching for a cure. It was a great series and eerily predictive of our present situation. Could you fill us in on details? When do you think would be an appropriate time for reruns?
A: That was the series "The Last Ship," which aired on TNT from 2014 to 2018 and was based on the book of the same name by William Brinkley. The cast included Eric Dane, Rhona Mitra and Adam Baldwin. The name of the ship was the Nathan James. And you can see it now, on Hulu, Prime Video and DVD.
Q: Some time back we watched several episodes of a survival type show involving four or five former military special forces members. The idea was that one member of the group would be "kidnapped" with only odd items to survive and find his way to civilization in a certain amount of time. Do you know the name of this show, what channel it was on and if it is available anywhere today?
A: That was "Dude, You're Screwed!" which aired on Discovery for two seasons in 2013-14. Amazon Prime Video has it.
