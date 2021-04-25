TV Q&A: 'The Chase' part of ABC's summer lineup

Q: Is ABC ever going to bring back “The Chase” and “The Hustler”? I loved both.
A: Both series are in the network’s summer plans. “The Chase” will be back on June 6 in a lineup that also includes the return of “To Tell the Truth” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” “The Hustler” returns on June 17, the same night as a new season of “Holey Moley” and a new series with the working title “When Nature Calls.” Nor does ABC’s gamesmanship end there. Other series include “Press Your Luck,” “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “Card Sharks,” all on June 9, and “The Celebrity Dating Game” on June 14.
I know many of you are now wondering about “Celebrity Dating Game,” a reworking of the vintage matchmaking show. Here’s some of ABC’s description: “Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, 'The Celebrity Dating Game’ offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles ... Each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.”
Q: Are there any new TV shows that will star Edie Falco in the near future? It was a shame her series “Tommy” was canceled. Any chance that series will be revived?
A: While I don’t see more “Tommy” coming, there are plans for more Edie Falco in prime time. She is playing Hillary Rodham Clinton in the newest installment of FX’s “American Crime Story,” which will deal with the impeachment of Bill Clinton. (Previous seasons covered the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace.) I have not seen an air date, but it appears production is moving along after pandemic delays.
Q: Why is Hetty Lange, played by Linda Hunt, no longer on “NCIS: Los Angeles” although the cast keep talking about her as if she is still their boss?
A: I expect that you will see Oscar-winner Hunt back with the team by the end of this season. She has had a tough go the last few years, starting with an auto accident back in 2018 that led to a longer recovery than was first expected. The pandemic has been a more recent problem; Hunt is old enough – 76 – to be especially at risk and her absence indicates strong caution about exposure.
