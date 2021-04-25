TV Q&A: 'The Chase' part of ABC's summer lineup

Q: Is ABC ever going to bring back “The Chase” and “The Hustler”? I loved both.

A: Both series are in the network’s summer plans. “The Chase” will be back on June 6 in a lineup that also includes the return of “To Tell the Truth” and “Celebrity Family Feud.” “The Hustler” returns on June 17, the same night as a new season of “Holey Moley” and a new series with the working title “When Nature Calls.” Nor does ABC’s gamesmanship end there. Other series include “Press Your Luck,” “The $100,000 Pyramid” and “Card Sharks,” all on June 9, and “The Celebrity Dating Game” on June 14.

I know many of you are now wondering about “Celebrity Dating Game,” a reworking of the vintage matchmaking show. Here’s some of ABC’s description: “Hosted by actress and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel and multiple Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Michael Bolton, 'The Celebrity Dating Game’ offers a wry wink at modern dating with a star-studded roster of celebrity singles ... Each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist! The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by host Michael Bolton.”