TV Q&A: Sonic guys replaced by real people

A: Yes. That was "Uncommon Women and Others," the 1978 adaptation of the play by Wendy Wasserstein, about women from Mount Holyoke College reminiscing about college. The cast did indeed include Streep, along with Swoosie Kurtz, Jill Eikenberry and others, but not Nixon or Feldshuh. It originally aired on PBS' "Great Performances."

Q: Michael Buble has sung "You'll Never Know" a cappella. In the late 1940s or '50s the original was also sung without instrumental backing. But I can't seem to remember who sang it, although Dick Haymes keeps coming to mind. Do you know?

A: Dick Haymes indeed had a hit in 1943 with a vocals-only version (he was backed by singers the Song Spinners). A musicians' union strike at the time kept instrumentalists out of recording studios for the most part. That same year, Frank Sinatra also recorded "You'll Never Know" with only vocal backing, by the Bobby Tucker Singers. But the song was first heard in the movie "Hello, Frisco, Hello," (also 1943), where Alice Faye sang it. It won the Oscar for best song, beating some other great pop tunes including "That Old Black Magic" and "You'd Be So Nice to Come Home To."