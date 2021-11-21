TV Q&A: Shows moving to new venues nothing new

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: I enjoy watching “SEAL Team,” so I was disappointed that while they began the season on regular TV, they quickly left for Paramount+. I refuse to pay to watch (don’t enjoy the show enough to pay) but I feel like I’m being held hostage. Do you think more shows are heading that direction?
A: Yes. We have already seen several series migrate from broadcast or cable to streaming. CBS moved both “SEAL Team” and “Evil” from broadcast to Paramount+, which is also the home of the “Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” and several successors to “Star Trek.” NBC had “A.P. Bio” for two seasons before it was moved to the streamer Peacock. Some shows get rescued by streaming services, as when Netflix commissioned extra episodes of ABC’s “Designated Survivor" after the network dropped it. The recently canceled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will be back with a Christmas special on the Roku Channel on Dec. 1. “Leverage,” after running on TNT from 2008 to 2012, returned this year as “Leverage: Redemption” on IMDbTV.
But this is all a case of old strategy/new venues. Broadcast shows moved from one network to another going back decades; for example, “Father Knows Best” went from CBS to ABC, “My Three Sons” from ABC to CBS, “Diff’rent Strokes” from NBC to ABC. The same thing has happened with broadcast and cable, with one recent case being the announcement that CBS’s “All Rise” is making new episodes for OWN, Oprah Winfrey’s network. In short, if the telecaster of a show no longer finds it useful, another entity still might – delighting fans, bringing them to the new viewing home, and assuring that the studio behind the show can make more money. With streaming, there are many more places for shows to go.
Q: What happened to the new "Fantasy Island?" I rather liked it, and the girl who assisted Ms. Roarke left “The Bold and the Beautiful” to take a part.
A: Fox has renewed the summer series for a second season. It will also have a two-hour holiday episode on Dec. 21, and the previous season’s telecasts can be found on Hulu and On Demand.
The network also notes that you can find the original “Fantasy Island” streaming on Tubi, along with the short-lived 1998 revival. The current version stars Roslyn Sanchez (“Devious Maids”) as Elena Roarke and Kiara Barnes (whom you remember from “The Bold and the Beautiful” as Roarke’s associate Ruby Akuda. The original starred Ricardo Montalban as Mr. Roarke, and the 1998 version had Malcolm McDowell in that role.
