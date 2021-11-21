TV Q&A: Shows moving to new venues nothing new

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I enjoy watching “SEAL Team,” so I was disappointed that while they began the season on regular TV, they quickly left for Paramount+. I refuse to pay to watch (don’t enjoy the show enough to pay) but I feel like I’m being held hostage. Do you think more shows are heading that direction?

A: Yes. We have already seen several series migrate from broadcast or cable to streaming. CBS moved both “SEAL Team” and “Evil” from broadcast to Paramount+, which is also the home of the “Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” and several successors to “Star Trek.” NBC had “A.P. Bio” for two seasons before it was moved to the streamer Peacock. Some shows get rescued by streaming services, as when Netflix commissioned extra episodes of ABC’s “Designated Survivor" after the network dropped it. The recently canceled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will be back with a Christmas special on the Roku Channel on Dec. 1. “Leverage,” after running on TNT from 2008 to 2012, returned this year as “Leverage: Redemption” on IMDbTV.