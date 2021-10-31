TV Q&A: Should 'Jeopardy' put limit on winners?

You have questions. I have some answers. And a lot of you had comments about “Jeopardy!”

A reader not long ago complained about contestants getting to keep playing as long as they could win, asking instead for a limit on the number of wins. I thought players should play for as long as they could win. Well, here’s some of the mail that resulted:

“I enjoy watching winners who keep on winning. The Matt Amodios, James Holzhauers and Ken Jennings are fun and exciting to watch. No time limits please.”

“My friend and I discussed it and decided we were bored as well. We are long-time viewers of ‘Jeopardy!’ and say there should be a time limit on contestants.”

“As a veteran ‘Jeopardy!’ viewer, I think it’s boring when we get back to the ho-hum of two-or-three-day wunderkinds after runs like Amodio, Holzhauer and Jennings.”

“It doesn’t matter to me how long a player stays on top. What I would like to see is a return to harder questions. One of the things I used to love about the show is that I always felt a little smarter after watching and really impressed with the brainiacs that were playing. Nowadays, not so much.”