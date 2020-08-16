TV Q&A: Should cable have its own awards?

And when it comes to viewers, for many of us, this is all television, regardless of whether a show is on broadcast, cable, streaming or something else down the road. You have companies, studios, producers, actors and writers going back and forth across platforms depending on where they can find the most attractive work. Consider, for example, the wonderful, Oscar-winning actress Regina King. She has won Emmys for her work on a broadcast show, ABC's "American Crime," and another Emmy for streaming service Netflix's "Seven Seconds," and this year is nominated for HBO's "Watchmen," a cable series.

Q: I have very much enjoyed "Beecham House" on PBS' "Masterpiece." This story is set in India, with beautiful scenery, excellent character expositions and a fascinating storyline. After six episodes, this show is no longer on, but the story is not yet completed. Will there be more?

A: As of right now, no. Only six episodes were made, for British telecast ITV, which decided not to continue the series. The makers of the show have reportedly sought help elsewhere to keep it going, perhaps if enough American viewers were enthusiastic. But so far there has been no news about the series coming back.

Q: What happened to "Hot Mess House" on HGTV? There were only four episodes and now I can't find it anywhere.