TV Q&A: Series ending created confusion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I did not understand the ending of "God Friended Me." Did Miles die and go to be with his mother? What was that? "Follow me. She's been waiting for you"? Who is she?

A: A lot of folks have written to me about that series finale, where Miles ended up reflecting about his faith on a mountaintop and being called to a meeting with an unnamed but apparently spiritual "she." It was not an unambiguous explanation of the God account which some viewers likely wanted but something more complicated.

And complicated to make, since it started out as a season finale, only to be recrafted as a series ending when the show was going to be canceled -- and the process hastened when the coronavirus epidemic led to a shutdown of production sooner than planned.