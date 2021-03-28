TV Q&A: Second season of 'All Creatures' on way

A: First, there are seven episodes of the first season of the series, so you may have missed something. And yes, there is a second season in the works with production set to start this month. Series writer Ben Vanstone told Salon.com the series is facing COVID-19 challenges but “because of the animal welfare stuff that we have to do anyway, we have to be very careful with how many people are on set, who's around what animals. We had a lot of biosecurity in place to make sure everyone's boots are clean, and not taking anything onto farms that shouldn't be taken on. So we're not too badly set up for it.”