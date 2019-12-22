TV Q&A: Ratings took toll on 'Madam Secretary'

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: We enjoyed "Madam Secretary." Why did it end? It was a very unique last program with former cast members featured.

A: Ratings for the political drama had been declining, as TVLine noted, and renewal had been chancy for several years. (And before you bring it up, I talked about the whole football-delaying-telecasts business in a previous column.) A top CBS executive said "Madam Secretary" received the order for this 10-episode final season to tie up its storyline. "We liked to be able to do this, to send show the off with a great deal of respect and celebration." Of course, the adventures of President Elizabeth McCord did not end with the series; in the finale, she had set out to help pass an Equal Rights Amendment.

Q: I am a pianist, who plays the song "Send in the Clowns" from the movie "A Little Night Music." I have never seen the movie, and, have searched for it on Amazon Prime and Netflix, to no avail. I check TCM schedules but have not seen it, even when they feature Elizabeth Taylor movies. I also checked their website, and, for the bargain price of about $50, I can purchase it. Being an old movie, and, one I have not seen, I am hesitant to spend the money to purchase something I may not like! What can you advise I do?

