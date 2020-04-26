TV Q&A: Ratings behind end of 'God Friended Me'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Why is "God Friended Me" ending? I saw that the last episode is coming.

A: The program is indeed wrapping things up with a two-hour finale on April 26 on CBS. A statement from the companies behind the show reportedly said, "The creative team behind the show has one last 'friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account."

The reason for the ending, several reports indicated, is ratings. Deadline.com noted that, while the show had a good-sized audience, at least at first, it was not big with young-adult viewers prized by network advertisers. And TVLine.com noted that, both with young adults and in total viewers, the show had dropped 20% or more in its second season -- not at all a good sign for long-term survival. But, as the quote above suggests, the makers of the show were warned this was coming and were able to come up with an ending instead of just disappearing from the airwaves.

Q: I watch reruns of "That '70s Show." What happened to Lisa Robin Kelly? Someone said she passed away.