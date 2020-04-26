TV Q&A: Ratings behind end of 'God Friended Me'

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Why is "God Friended Me" ending? I saw that the last episode is coming.
A: The program is indeed wrapping things up with a two-hour finale on April 26 on CBS. A statement from the companies behind the show reportedly said, "The creative team behind the show has one last 'friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account."
The reason for the ending, several reports indicated, is ratings. Deadline.com noted that, while the show had a good-sized audience, at least at first, it was not big with young-adult viewers prized by network advertisers. And TVLine.com noted that, both with young adults and in total viewers, the show had dropped 20% or more in its second season -- not at all a good sign for long-term survival. But, as the quote above suggests, the makers of the show were warned this was coming and were able to come up with an ending instead of just disappearing from the airwaves.
Q: I watch reruns of "That '70s Show." What happened to Lisa Robin Kelly? Someone said she passed away.
A: Kelly, who played Laurie Forman on the Fox sitcom, died in her sleep in 2013, reportedly due to multiple drug intoxication. In 2012 she told ABC News that a drinking problem led to her departure from "That '70s Show." (Christina Moore played the role after Kelly.) She was 43 when she died and, according to People magazine, "had a history with illegal substances and was arrested at least four times over the past three years (before her death) for DUI, spousal abuse and assault."
Q: On the show "Deadliest Catch," what happened to Edgar Hansen? Did he leave for health reasons, or because Mandy became co-captain?
A: In 2018 Edgar Hansen, then 47, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation after he kissed and touched a 16-year-old girl. According to the Seattle Times, Hansen said in a written statement that "I committed this assault for the purpose of my own sexual gratification. I am very sorry for that conduct and I have commenced treatment to ensure that nothing like this assault ever happens again." He received a 364-day suspended sentence and fines; he also had to have a sexual-deviancy evaluation and treatment.
Q: On "NCIS: LA" Nell Jones revealed she was resigning her position. Why did she do that?
A: Renee Felice Smith, who plays Nell, "wanted to go do other projects for a bit," I'm told. The show is accommodating to actors wanting to take time off for other efforts; this should not the last we will see of Smith on the show.
UPDATE: CBS has now set the date for a new round of "The Amazing Race," which was discussed in last week's column. Its 32nd season will begin with a two-hour premiere on May 20. Locations will include Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan and Brazil. As I mentioned not long ago, the season was completed before the coronavirus pandemic.
Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.
