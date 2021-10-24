TV Q&A: Question about the best Bond song

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: I saw a list recently of the best songs in James Bond movies and there was no mention of the best Bond song ever, “We Have All the Time in the World”! I forgot the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure that Bond gets married in the movie, his wife gets killed and his last words to her are “We had all the time in the world.” Please tell me the name of that Bond movie.
A: That is in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service,” the lone Bond film to star George Lazenby as 007 (with Diana Rigg as his doomed wife). At the end, holding his dead bride, Bond tells an inquiring officer, “It’s quite all right, really. She’s having a rest. ...There’s no hurry, you see. We have all the time in the world.”
Both the film and the song, performed by Louis Armstrong, have resonated with many Bond fans. “We Have All the Time in the World” comes up in the latest Bond, “No Time to Die,” which is also Daniel Craig’s last appearance as Bond – and has Craig saying, “We have all the time in the world.” As film historian Jon Burlingame wrote in Variety, “The melody is heard in Hans Zimmer’s 'No Time to Die' underscore right after Craig says the line in the pre-credits sequence. It returns in another, moving scene, near the end of the film — and the full, original Armstrong vocal then plays under the film’s end credits.”
Q: Some weeks ago, I watched on TV a movie starring Johnny Depp as a terminally ill college professor. If it’s available, I would like to purchase the DVD, but I can’t recall the title of the film. Can you help?
A: That is “The Professor,” a 2018 film written and directed by Wayne Roberts, and sometimes known as “Richard Says Goodbye.”
Q: I’ve noticed that since “Law & Order: Organized Crime” came on, the voice that states the introduction sounds the same as the one in the long running “Law & Order: SVU.” I’m curious whether it’s the same man introducing it or is it someone they found who sounds just like the original voice? Or could it be computerized?
A: Actor Steven Zirnkilton is the voice on both those shows; in fact, he has been the narrative voice for the various “Law & Order” series since the original in 1990. With a resume including radio, TV news and politics as well as commercials and other voice work, he once told the University of Maine’s student newspaper that he first worked on the “Law & Order” pilot as an actor. “I played an on-camera detective in the pilot episode, and then I got a call from a big-time producer who said he had something he wanted me to record. I had no idea what it would be, and he stood next to me as it was read, and he told me how he wanted it done. And that was that,” he said
