TV Q&A: Question about the best Bond song

Q: I’ve noticed that since “Law & Order: Organized Crime” came on, the voice that states the introduction sounds the same as the one in the long running “Law & Order: SVU.” I’m curious whether it’s the same man introducing it or is it someone they found who sounds just like the original voice? Or could it be computerized?

A: Actor Steven Zirnkilton is the voice on both those shows; in fact, he has been the narrative voice for the various “Law & Order” series since the original in 1990. With a resume including radio, TV news and politics as well as commercials and other voice work, he once told the University of Maine’s student newspaper that he first worked on the “Law & Order” pilot as an actor. “I played an on-camera detective in the pilot episode, and then I got a call from a big-time producer who said he had something he wanted me to record. I had no idea what it would be, and he stood next to me as it was read, and he told me how he wanted it done. And that was that,” he said