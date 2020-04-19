TV Q&A: 'Perry Mason' making a comeback

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: HBO has promoted "Perry Mason" returning with a 1930s setting. Is that still a go or a no-go?

A: A definite go, although I am not sure when. The HBO rendition of the defense attorney most famously played by Raymond Burr was not listed for HBO premieres through June in a recent network announcement, but the announcement did list it as in production, with Matthew Rhys of "The Americans" playing Mason. With a cast that also includes Tatiana Maslany and John Lithgow, the drama looks at Mason's development during a sensational case in 1931 Los Angeles.

Q: I would like to know if "The Amazing Race" will ever be on again.

A: The answer is yes. CBS has not yet scheduled the 32nd season of the reality competition, but it is completed. In fact, the series was working on its 33rd as coronavirus became a threat. Production was shut down in February "out of an abundance of caution," a CBS representative told Variety. Contestants and staff went home; the network said no one was infected at the time and continued monitoring was planned.

And speaking of "Race" ...