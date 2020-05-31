TV Q&A: 'Pennyworthy' coming back, but when?

A: The much admired Dennehy, who died in April, played an array of fascinating characters, some of them quite frightening. That includes his role as a sociopath in "In Broad Daylight," a 1991 TV movie, which the TCM database sums up this way: "A group of small-town residents, terrorized by a local bully, decide to take the law into their own hands."

Q: I would like to know if you remember a show back in the 1980s that involved a German shepherd guide dog named Pax. I believe the show took place in New Orleans and the male detective was blind. I would sincerely appreciate your assistance and if you could tell me if it is available digitally.

A: You are remembering "Longstreet," a 1971-72 series starring James Franciscus as a blind investigator. The series has a cult following because some episodes featured Bruce Lee before his leap into international stardom. The complete series has been released on DVD.

Q: On the TV show "The Nanny," one of the cast was a tall, thin, blonde teenager whose last name was "Tom." She was not seen or heard from after the show. I wonder if the actress with the last name "Tom" on "The Bold and the Beautiful" is related. I have been thinking about this for a while and hope you answer.