TV Q&A: Pandemic behind end of 'Stumptown'

A: First, "Manifest" will be back for a third season sometime after Jan. 1. And there is nothing unusual about the way it is scheduled. Its first season began in fall 2018 and went into early 2019. But, for a second season, NBC decided the show would be more useful as a midseason replacement and launched the second run in January. The third season probably would have been in January 2021 or later as well, but that became more certain as the pandemic caused production delays for shows all over television. (See "Stumptown," above, for another example.)

At the same time, many shows do relatively few episodes in a season compared to TV's past, so time between seasons can stretch longer. As I have said before, because of the variations in schedules we viewers need to be more diligent about tracking when shows arrive.

Q: Do you have any information why CBS decided to cancel "Man with a Plan"? I always thought it was a steady performer for the network. I still thought it was good and deserved another year.

A: Speaking again about scheduling, CBS apparently thought this show worked best as a late-spring addition to its schedule but found that the numbers did not add up. Even with high-profile star Matt LeBlanc, the show was far from the most popular comedy on the network and saw a significant decline in its young-adult audience in its most recent season, TVLine reported. The New York Daily News thought that "pricey production costs" were also a factor.

