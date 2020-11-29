TV Q&A: Pandemic alters new season's launch

I have long argued that just about any production can expect to get at least one good review and one bad one. The Jackman "Les Miserables," for example, is at 69% on Rotten Tomatoes, not the worst score and one that indicates some critics liked it. (Some other Jackman movies score far worse.) Students in my film appreciation classes often disagree about the quality of various movies, including some acknowledged classics. But the real test is in how they back up their opinions; it is never enough to say something is good or bad if you cannot explain why you feel that way.

Q: One Memorial Day in the '80s, a program about the building of the Vietnam War Memorial was shown on one of the major networks. It began with someone's idea that something should be done to honor the Vietnam War dead and then followed with the contest to pick the type of memorial, on to the actual building of it. I was so moved by the whole story and I would love to see that film again. Can you identify the name and let me know where I might be able to see it or buy a copy?

A: After we talked about this some more, the movie proved to be "To Heal a Nation," a 1988 TV film starring Eric Roberts as Jan Scruggs, a Vietnam veteran whose efforts led to the building of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. It was released on VHS, and you can find it on YouTube and on DVD. But, unfortunately, the DVD I saw on Amazon appears to be an import that will not work in many U.S. players.

