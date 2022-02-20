TV Q&A: Old TV shows in new formats often cut

Q: I am now going to the local library for videos of TV shows thanks to what has become a shambles on off-network programming. Due to the horrendous editing of golden-age programs, I cannot understand plots anymore with over 15 minutes missing. There is never a slide saying the show has been edited like when there is with a feature film.

A: The amount of commercial time in a program has grown over the years (to about a third of the total running time). With older programs where the original commercial load was smaller, some programmers and syndicators will often trim content and/or speed up the show a bit to make room for more ads (which can also be awkwardly placed, breaking up scenes that were not meant to be interrupted). Besides changes to meet broadcast standards, movies also get trimmed and sped to make room for ads while fitting a time slot. (As you noted, those movie deals at least call for an advisory about the editing.) I have heard shows' makers and stars lament the changes because it spoils the way the program was meant to be seen, for example messing up the timing of a joke. But that has not really stopped the money grab, which has gone on for decades and shows no signs of letting up.

Q: There is a movie I saw in 1959 and am trying to find: “Sapphire,” with Nigel Patrick and Yvonne Mitchell. I have written to two movie catalogs, and they have never heard of it. Is it only me who has?

A: No. The movie you remember does exist. While I have not seen an authorized DVD in a format compatible with U.S. players, you can find it for rent or purchase digitally on Amazon’s Prime Video and Apple TV. There’s also pretty good-looking print on YouTube. Another possibility: the Criterion Channel (criterionchannel.com) has it streaming; the channel has a membership fee but also has a free trial period. (As always, there may be other places to find the films folks ask about, but I try to provide some options.)

Q: I am a huge fan of Burt Lancaster and Audrey Hepburn. There was a Western they were in called “The Unforgiven.” I have been waiting for years to see that on TV. Can you tell me if I will?

A: As you know, “on TV” these days covers an enormous amount of ground — broadcast, cable, satellite, downloads and streaming. And this 1960 Western, directed by John Huston, is on Prime Video and the streaming service Tubi, as well as being available for rent on Vudu. It has also been released on DVD and Blu-ray.

Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0