TV Q&A: No second season set for 'Sanditon'

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Will there be a second season of "Sanditon" or is it a one-and-done series?

A: There's not a simple answer. The series based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen has completed its first, eight-episode season -- with an ending that ticked off many viewers. (No spoilers here.) ITV, the British company behind the show, decided not to go ahead with a second season. "Masterpiece," which aired the show in the U.S., says on its website: "We love the series and wish it could go on; however, at this time there are no plans for another season."

But people involved in the making of the show, including writer Andrew Davies, are still hopeful that the response in the U.S. will get ITV interested again. Barring that, Davies told Decider.com, maybe a U.S. broadcaster or streaming service would finance more episodes on its own. And if it does come back, producer Belinda Campbell told Vulture.com there would "absolutely" be a more satisfying ending.

Q: I really enjoy the recent Jared commercials. Is the singing trio Boyz II Men?