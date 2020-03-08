TV Q&A: No second season set for 'Sanditon'

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: Will there be a second season of "Sanditon" or is it a one-and-done series?
A: There's not a simple answer. The series based on an unfinished novel by Jane Austen has completed its first, eight-episode season -- with an ending that ticked off many viewers. (No spoilers here.) ITV, the British company behind the show, decided not to go ahead with a second season. "Masterpiece," which aired the show in the U.S., says on its website: "We love the series and wish it could go on; however, at this time there are no plans for another season."
But people involved in the making of the show, including writer Andrew Davies, are still hopeful that the response in the U.S. will get ITV interested again. Barring that, Davies told Decider.com, maybe a U.S. broadcaster or streaming service would finance more episodes on its own. And if it does come back, producer Belinda Campbell told Vulture.com there would "absolutely" be a more satisfying ending.
Q: I really enjoy the recent Jared commercials. Is the singing trio Boyz II Men?
A: No. When the company announced the spots with the singers, it referred to them only as the Jeweltones, "whose vocal stylings help gift givers say what they really mean." The ad is reminiscent of one Geico released a few years ago, which did have Boyz II Men singing in a pharmacy. Their harmonies offered such lyrics as "You're gonna have dizziness, nausea and sweaty eyelids/And in severe cases chronic flatulence. (So gassy, girl!)"
Q: Will the game shows "The Wall" and "Match Game" be coming back?
A: Yes. "The Wall" begins a new season on NBC on March 15. ABC will bring back "Match Game" as part of its "Summer Fun & Games" package that will also include new episodes of "Celebrity Family Feud," "Card Sharks," "$100,000 Pyramid," "Press Your Luck," "To Tell the Truth" and "Holey Moley."
Q: I was wondering if "Man with a Plan" is coming back to TV.
A: The comedy starring Matt LeBlanc begins a new season on CBS on April 2.
Q: A delightful version of "Cinderella" was shown on TV in 1965. It starred Lesley Ann Warren, Stuart Damon, Walter Pidgeon and Ginger Rogers. As far as I know it hasn't been shown since. Can you supply any information?
A: Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote an original musical of "Cinderella" for television, which first aired in 1957 with Julie Andrews starring. The musical was revived for TV in the 1965 version you remember. (There was also a TV production with Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston in 1997.) The Warren version reportedly had regular replays well into the 1970s. It is on DVD, including in a 50th-anniversary edition from Shout! Factory, and on Prime Video and iTunes. (There have also been DVD releases of the 1957 and 1997 productions.)
Q: On the TV show "Mom," what happened to Christy's (Anna Faris) kids? I was wondering why they are not on the show anymore. I thought they were a good part of that show.
A: Over the course of the series, the producers decided to focus more on the adult characters, especially the women in Christy's AA group. In a 2018 interview with Variety, "Mom" executive producer Chuck Lorre said it was difficult to write out the kids but that it was necessary as the show evolved into "women helping women recover from the seemingly hopeless disease of alcohol and drug addiction. ... In loving each other and supporting each other, they survive not as individuals -- the me is overridden by the we."
