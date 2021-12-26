TV Q&A: No generation gap on 'Blue Bloods'

Q: David Spade had a half-hour comedy series with guests skewering the news appearing after the Trevor Noah show on Comedy Central. It disappeared during COVID. Will it come back?

A: No. “Lights Out with David Spade” was canceled, with Spade saying a Comedy Central executive wanted to “go kind of cheap.” Spade’s show wasn’t that expensive he told the Los Angeles Times, “but I think he’s talking, like, really inexpensive. I don’t know if he saw one show. I think that’s how tough the biz is, where they say, ‘How much is that one? OK, get rid of it.’ “ More recently Spade has co-hosted "The Netflix Afterparty," a talk show focused on the streamer's programs.

Q: “Our Miss Brooks” was a great comedy in the 1950s, with reruns now on the Decades channel. But, in 1955, several of the regular stars were dropped from the series, when Miss Brooks had to go teach at another school. Please tell me why such a major change occurred. This may be tough for you because it is so old, but I have confidence in you to get the answer.

A: It’s a short one: Ratings. The comedy starring Eve Arden as a high school teacher had been a hit in its first two seasons, from 1952 to 1954, but in its third season, 1954-55, it had fallen in the TV rankings. To revive interest, the show changed setting and some of the cast. According to “The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows,” the change proved unsuccessful and one former cast member, Robert Rockwell as Mr. Boynton, was brought back late in the season. Still, the series ended in 1956, although there was an “Our Miss Brooks” movie that year, which completed one storyline.

