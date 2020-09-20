TV Q&A: New 'Filthy Rick' set to air on Fox

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: While visiting New Orleans in March 2019, my husband and I saw a film crew; a resident told us it was for a show called "Filthy Rich" and that Kim Cattrall was one of the actors. Have you heard anything about the show?

A: "Filthy Rich" is a drama starring Cattrall due to premiere on Fox on Sept. 21. The network calls it a "Southern gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide." Cattrall, best known for "Sex and the City," plays the widow of the founder of a Christian TV network; after his death she learns he had three children out of wedlock, all of whom are in his will.

For those of you with long TV memories, yes, this does recall the 1982-83 comedy "Filthy Rich," which also involved a wealthy family, the death of the patriarch and an illegitimate child. In fact, Deadline.com pointed out that the new series is based on a New Zealand program with the same name. The echoes in TV are constant.

Q: Why are they changing the host on "Dancing with the Stars"? We like Tom Bergeron.