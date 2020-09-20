TV Q&A: New 'Filthy Rick' set to air on Fox

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: While visiting New Orleans in March 2019, my husband and I saw a film crew; a resident told us it was for a show called "Filthy Rich" and that Kim Cattrall was one of the actors. Have you heard anything about the show?
A: "Filthy Rich" is a drama starring Cattrall due to premiere on Fox on Sept. 21. The network calls it a "Southern gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide." Cattrall, best known for "Sex and the City," plays the widow of the founder of a Christian TV network; after his death she learns he had three children out of wedlock, all of whom are in his will.
For those of you with long TV memories, yes, this does recall the 1982-83 comedy "Filthy Rich," which also involved a wealthy family, the death of the patriarch and an illegitimate child. In fact, Deadline.com pointed out that the new series is based on a New Zealand program with the same name. The echoes in TV are constant.
Q: Why are they changing the host on "Dancing with the Stars"? We like Tom Bergeron.
A: The long-running competition presented a lot of changes when the new season bega non Sept. 14. Some are reportedly pandemic-related: no live audience, for example, and Derek Hough taking over as a judge for the stuck-in-the-U.K. Len Goodman. But the central shakeup is the ouster of hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews and the arrival of Tyra Banks as the host and as an executive producer. The network has said the hosting change is part of "the creative refresh the team is planning while honoring the show America loves." Although not grammatical, that "refresh" means the show has gotten stale (true) and lost viewers. Not that I blame Bergeron, a witty and at times iconoclastic voice on the series.
Q: Do you know if the "FBI" program that was on Tuesday nights will be coming back?
A: CBS has ordered new seasons of "FBI" and its spinoff, "FBI: Most Wanted," for telecast during the 2020-21 season, which has been hampered by delays relating to the pandemic. The network has said it hopes to start rolling out its usual fall shows beginning in November, with other programs filling in until then. (Some earlier arrivals: "Undercover Boss" on Oct. 2, and "The Amazing Race" on Oct. 14.) And you can get an FBI fix in CBS News's six-part "The FBI Declassified," a look at some of the bureau's biggest cases, beginning Oct. 13. Alana de la Garza of the drama "FBI" will narrate.
Q: My brother has asked me a question that I cannot answer, but maybe you can. Years ago, there was a nightly TV show with a female singer/pianist whose theme song was "Especially for You." Do you have any idea what her name was?
A: This was a deep dive into the TV vault. From 1949-51 there was a weeknight series called "Mohawk Showroom." At first the series was hosted by Morton Downey Sr. (father of the talk-show host) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and by singer Roberta Quinlan on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Later in 1949 Quinlan became the sole host and, according to some references, the program became known as "The Roberta Quinlan Show." Quinlan's theme song was "Especially for You." I hope that makes your brother happy!
Q: Can you tell me what happened to Pernell Roberts, Adam on "Bonanza"? I never saw him after the show ended.
A: Roberts left the famous Western after six seasons, reportedly because he was dissatisfied creatively. The show went on without him for another eight seasons. But Roberts enjoyed a range of theater roles and television work, including the title role in the medical drama "Trapper John, M.D." A sequel of sorts to "MASH," it aired from 1979 to 1986. In the early '90s he hosted "FBI: The Untold Stories" (there we are with the FBI again), dramatizations of cases. His last screen appearance appears to be a guest role on "Diagnosis: Murder" in 1997. He died in 2010 at the age of 81, having outlived all his "Bonanza" costars.
Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.
