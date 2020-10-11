TV Q&A: New 'DWTS' host not hitting all the marks

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: Whoever is in charge of "Dancing with the Stars," please, please get rid of Tyra Banks. She will bring this show down, and you will lose all your viewers!

A: I have received quite a few letters complaining about the changes at "DWTS," which I explained in an earlier column. Banks is not pleasing fans of the now-gone Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, the current "stars" seem unfamiliar to many viewers, and one reader objected to a voting system online and via text message, instead of by standard telephone for less tech-minded viewers.

Now, competition shows often change formats, hosts, judges and other elements to keep viewers coming. Sometimes it seems as if the nominal purpose -- to demonstrate a specific skill -- becomes less important than elevating personalities, including not only contestants but judges and hosts. "DWTS" has certainly been guilty of making changes -- glamming up the dances, promoting dancers -- at the expense of the performances long before the current season. The problems this year are nothing new, with one big exception.