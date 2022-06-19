TV Q&A: Networks struggle at Emmys

You have questions. I have some answers, starting with one answer for a couple of questions.

Q: Why has James Spader never been nominated for an Emmy for “The Blacklist”? He is an incredible actor.

Q: What are the chances of “The Equalizer” being nominated for an Emmy?

A: Let’s start with the acknowledgment that Spader has received some Emmy love: four nominations and three wins for his work on “Boston Legal,” although his last nomination was more than a dozen years ago. And “The Equalizer” is a respectable show, combining its action framework with a social conscience.

But, as I have said before, the Emmys and many other awards tend not to honor solid, unpretentious work or widely popular productions; they instead try to make themselves look good by praising shows where they see the deep, edgy, innovative and unconventional — and voters more often find that on cable and streaming services.

In the most recent Emmys, only one drama series nominee was from broadcast – “This Is Us” – and Netflix’s “The Crown” won; the comedy series winner was the Apple TV+ show “Ted Lasso,” while “black-ish” was the only broadcast series among the eight nominees. Not long ago, the Los Angeles Times asked six writers to predict shows and performers most likely to get Emmy nominations; of the 13 series dramas getting votes, only one was a broadcast series (“This Is Us” again).

Now, it's possible that a broadcast show can break through; there's a lot of pre-Emmys love for the ABC comedy "Abbott Elementary" this year. And some people succeed no matter the platform; the wonderful Regina King has won acting Emmys for work on ABC, HBO and Netflix. But broadcast success in Emmys can still be a tough go in a very competitive world.

Q: There was an old movie about American spies in Europe and one of the spies gets caught because he “ate” like an American — eating with his fork in the wrong hand. My brother thinks I’m crazy. Please settle this for us.

A: The movie you remember is “O.S.S.,” a 1946 drama starring Alan Ladd (though not as the guy with the fatal table manners). O.S.S., by the way, stands for Office of Strategic Services, a precursor to the CIA.

Q: Is “Clarice” canceled on CBS? If so, will it possibly show up on another network or a streaming service?

A: The series, about “Silence of the Lambs” character Clarice Starling, ended after a single season on CBS. No one has picked it up for new episodes.

Reach Rich Heldenfels at P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0