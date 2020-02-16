TV Q&A: Networks recycle ideas, not shows

Networks then chose for the most part not to waste their expensive scripted programs on that night. Sunday, meanwhile, continued to hold a favorite place in folks' viewing habits, so much that broadcasters and non-broadcast outlets alike stack big shows on that night -- and arrange to put many of the biggest specials there as well.

Q: Is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers related to William Powell, the actor in the "Thin Man" movies? I have noticed similarities.

A: As best as I can find, they are not related.

Q: We recently watched "The Devil's Brigade." Somehow the movie's ending was cut off. The bombardment had ended. Canadian and U.S. troops were over the mountain and charging toward the enemy for hand-to-hand combat. And it ended. How much of the ending did we miss?

A: Some, although I cannot explain why. The 1968 movie about a U.S.-Canadian unit in World War II concludes with a long battle sequence on the mountain, the death of a major character, a voice-over about the unit's valor -- and closing credits. You can see it, as I did, via Amazon Prime, and at no extra cost if you are already paying for Prime.

Q: Why did John Amos leave "Good Times"? The show wasn't as good after he left.