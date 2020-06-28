TV Q&A: NBC is renewing 'Extraordinary Playlist'

Q: Is the ABC show "The Baker and the Beauty" being renewed for a second season?

A: No. ABC decided to end the series based on an Israeli show. But TVLine noted that "Baker" star Nathalie Kelley has hinted the show might land with a different programmer.

Q: When is "For Life" coming back?

A: Sometime next season. ABC has renewed the fact-based drama about a wrongfully imprisoned African American man who becomes a lawyer to try to free himself and other convicts. In reporting the renewal, Variety noted that the show seems especially timely today. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, an executive producer on the show, told Variety, "It's more than just a show, it's a fight for justice and we're keeping the fight going."

Q: I am trying to remember the name of a TV series that was produced by Warner Bros. in the 1950s and '60s. It had three different stories, one shown each week. One was "Maverick" and I believe another was "Kings Row."