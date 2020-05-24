TV Q&A: Mystery surrounds end of 'Tommy'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I heard the new series "Tommy" has been canceled. I know I enjoyed this show as well as others who I have talked to. Do you know if and why it was canceled?

A: Lots of readers have been asking about the CBS drama starring Edie Falco. Many likely suspected the end was near when the first-season finale so speedily wrapped up several storylines, as if the show was not going to have a chance to go forward. And, indeed, CBS has canceled the show.

As for why, well, one "Tommy" co-star referred to the sometimes-mysterious complications of "reasons and numbers and optics and algorithms" that go into many cancellations. TVLine reported on some of "Tommy's" ratings problems: ranking 14th in overall audience among the 18 dramas CBS showed this season, and next to last in the network's key demographic. "Tommy" had some good names attached, such as Falco, but that is not always enough against a lack of viewers. The same day it canceled "Tommy," CBS dumped other shows with famous TV names: "Carol's Second Act" (with Patricia Heaton), "Broke" (Pauley Perrette) and "Man with a Plan" (Matt LeBlanc).