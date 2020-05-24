TV Q&A: Mystery surrounds end of 'Tommy'

You have questions. I have some answers.
Q: I heard the new series "Tommy" has been canceled. I know I enjoyed this show as well as others who I have talked to. Do you know if and why it was canceled?
A: Lots of readers have been asking about the CBS drama starring Edie Falco. Many likely suspected the end was near when the first-season finale so speedily wrapped up several storylines, as if the show was not going to have a chance to go forward. And, indeed, CBS has canceled the show.
As for why, well, one "Tommy" co-star referred to the sometimes-mysterious complications of "reasons and numbers and optics and algorithms" that go into many cancellations. TVLine reported on some of "Tommy's" ratings problems: ranking 14th in overall audience among the 18 dramas CBS showed this season, and next to last in the network's key demographic. "Tommy" had some good names attached, such as Falco, but that is not always enough against a lack of viewers. The same day it canceled "Tommy," CBS dumped other shows with famous TV names: "Carol's Second Act" (with Patricia Heaton), "Broke" (Pauley Perrette) and "Man with a Plan" (Matt LeBlanc).
Q: Upon watching the movie "Knives Out" I noticed a dead-on (pun intended) similarity with a movie adaptation of the Broadway play "Deathtrap", which starred Michael Caine and the late Christopher Reeve. One striking similarity found in both is the existence of a prop, a mannequin of a British sailor in uniform. I am curious to know if the one that appears in "Knives Out" is an homage to the one in "Deathtrap", especially since "Knives Out" is, in itself, an homage to the Agatha Christie genre of whodunits with multiple plot lines and multiple suspects.
A: "Knives Out" is an homage to many mysteries. Susan King of Goldderby.com offered a detailed comparison to the movie "Sleuth," including the sailor mannequin in both films. Mark Olsen in the Los Angeles Times noted references to "Sleuth" and "Deathtrap," and to "Agatha Christie adaptations or lighter genre spins like 'Clue' and 'The Private Eyes.'" Olsen continued: "The movie also includes a glimpse of a 'Murder, She Wrote' episode, dubbed in Spanish, a made-up Danica McKellar Hallmark movie called 'Murder by Surprise,' and the voice of Johnson's longtime collaborator Joseph Gordon-Levitt as a David Caruso-like cop on a TV crime show." "Knives Out" is accordingly the sort of movie that invites audiences to obsess over details beyond the killer's identity.
Q: My son and I are wondering why the producers of "Survivor," "Big Brother" and "The Amazing Race" keep bringing back previous players. Why not give new players a chance to win the big money? It gets boring and similar to reruns.
A: A lot of television's attraction is based on audiences' relationship with shows' characters, and familiar faces are less of a risk than new ones. The shows you mentioned are hardly unique in bringing back people. Look as well at "The Bachelor," or former champions competing again on "Jeopardy!" or every series spinoff, sequel or reboot. When an intriguing personality arrives, there's a good chance he or she will be back. "Boston Rob" Mariano, for instance, has been in six different seasons of "Survivor," two of "The Amazing Race" and other shows besides.
