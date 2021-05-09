TV Q&A: Mystery episode part of 'Equalizer' series

A: Fans were surprised when Dr. Mina Okafor left the show’s Atlanta setting to return to Nigeria. But it is what Shaunette Renee Wilson, who played Mina on Fox’s medical drama, wanted. Her widely reported statement said: “After deeply thoughtful reflection, I approached the producers some time ago asking to leave the show and they agreed — and gave my character a wonderful sendoff. I am appreciative of them for allowing me to embody as beautiful of a soul as Dr. Mina Okafor. I would also like to thank the studio, network, cast, crew and, most of all, the wonderfully dedicated fans of The Resident for their support over the last four seasons.” And, as TVLIne reported, the show has left the door open if Wilson wants to return sometime.

Q: Do you have any news on whether "The Blacklist" and "Grey's Anatomy" will be returning next season? Both shows seem to be "winding down" this season (but I hope not!).